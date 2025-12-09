The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the public disagreement between the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is evidence of a widening crisis within the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 elections....

The rift followed a statement by the ADC asking Obi to “make up his mind” about his 2027 presidential ambition, while also declaring that zoning would not determine its choice of candidate. The stance has unsettled several opposition blocs and intensified speculation about internal power struggles.

APC officials said the episode showed that the coalition was “directionless”, arguing that the opposition had failed to agree on principles or structures capable of producing a credible alternative to President Bola Tinubu.

According to the ruling party, the ADC’s simultaneous rejection of zoning and insistence that Obi clarify his intentions revealed “a coalition without cohesion, fairness or a clear political path”.

APC sources described the situation as a “public unravelling”, insisting that the opposition was embroiled in contradictions, competing ambitions and unresolved leadership disputes. They claimed that the ADC had become a vehicle for private political interests, with other members recruited merely to “make up the numbers”.

The APC further alleged that Obi’s political strategy relied on waiting for a distressed party to offer him a presidential ticket, rather than building a structure capable of contesting power. The party described this as a “lottery-style approach” inconsistent with long-term political planning.

While factional disagreements continue within the opposition, the APC maintained that it remained focused on governance under President Tinubu, citing ongoing work on economic recovery, infrastructure expansion, security stabilisation and national reforms.

The ruling party said it would not be distracted by what it called “manufactured drama” within the opposition, adding that its performance in office would form the basis of its 2027 campaign.

Analysts say the ADC–Obi exchange has exposed deeper fractures within the opposition coalition, with questions lingering over its ability to present a unified front ahead of the next general election.