Nollywood actor Taye Arimoro has sued his female colleague, Peggy Ovire, over an alleged assault during a movie production set.

Arimoro, through his legal counsel, Inibehe Effiong Chambers, filed a petition against Peggy Ovire and her production house, demanding a public apology and a sum of N100,000,000 for damages, which he described as a violation of his fundamental human rights.

In a statement posted on his official Instagram page, the Actor alleged that issued stemmed from a heated confrontation on a movie set that reportedly escalated into a physical altercation.

Taye, during an Instagram livestream stated part of the incident, claiming that the confrontation began after he attempted to leave the set after his contracted working hours had expired.

According to him, Peggy and her production team allegedly stopped him from leaving, blocking his car, and damaged his vehicle’s tyres.

According to Taye, “I said I wanted to go home, but they don’t want me to. They held me against my will, and that wasn’t cool. Why would you block me? I can’t go to my house again? Why? I’m not shooting two scenes. I told you, if it’s 12 p.m., I’m out,” he said.

Taye also accused them of physically assaulting him, resulting in injuries to his gums and lips. The actor described the incident as unprecedented in his career, revealing his plans to take legal steps against the actress and the production crew.

“I definitely need to see a dentist because my lower front tooth is damaged, and I’m also seeing a lawyer. I can’t drive my car because they deflated about three of my tyres. It’s really bad. I’ve never experienced anything like this because I don’t cause trouble, especially when it comes to work,” he said.

In her response, Peggy Ovire denied the allegations in an Instagram update, insisting that Taye was the aggressor.

She alleged that the actor attacked crew members after being asked to complete two remaining scenes to wrap up production for the night.

According to her account of the incident, “Taye, beat up two crew members simply because he felt they had no voice, no social media presence, no one to speak for them. They were only begging you to please complete two short scenes so we could wrap the night.

“Moments later, you went live to record their reaction, leaving out the part where the violence began. No one deserves to be treated that way, especially people who are only doing their jobs.

“Taye, you came to set that day around 12 p.m., something you conveniently left out of your version of events. We filmed into the night, and without any prior discussion, you packed your bags and said you were leaving,” Peggy said.

Peggy Ovire further claimed that Taye Arimoro became aggressive when she attempted to calm the situation and later physically assaulted the production manager.

“Everything was fine between us until he got upset when I asked that we shoot one quick scene before your BTS video, as the car we were using needed to leave. You reacted sharply when I tried to talk to you, so I decided to give you space.