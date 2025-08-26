The Acting Governor of Katsina State, Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe, has forged a stronger alliance with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede, to crush banditry and kidnapping terrorising the State....

The Acting Governor of Katsina State, Faruk Lawal Jobe, has forged a stronger alliance with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede, to crush banditry and kidnapping terrorising the State.

Malam Jobe made this known at State Government House, where he played host to the Army Chief.

“The battle against insecurity is ongoing and far from over. Our task now is to cooperate fully, provide timely intelligence, and work together to save lives and restore peace,” the Acting Governor declared.

Malam Jobe also announced expanded government support for military operations, including increased funding for personnel, equipment, and the “Community Watch Corps” programme to boost local recruitment.

He praised recent military successes, particularly air operations that secured the rescue of 76 kidnapped victims, describing the swift response as exemplary.

“The Chief of Army Staff has pledged increased support in both personnel and operational assets. We must ensure full cooperation,” Jobe said.

Lieutenant-General Oluyede, who led a high-powered delegation including officers from GOC-17 Brigade, stressed that security requires collective effort.

“While we have personnel within a limited operational space, we cannot succeed without active support from the people. The Nigerian Army belongs to the people. Your cooperation is vital to making Katsina State safer,” the Army Chief stated.

He commended the state government’s exceptional support to troops and extended condolences to families who lost loved ones to bandit attacks.

“Such tragedies strengthen our resolve to secure communities,” Oluyede said, adding that discussions with the Acting Governor would shape future strategic interventions.

The Acting Governor and the Army Chief jointly thanked President Bola Tinubu for deploying a strong delegation to assess Katsina’s security situation and provide additional support.

The meeting had in attendance top government functionaries including Mal. Falalu Bawale, Head of Civil Service; Nasir Muazu Danmusa, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs; Usman Isyaku, Special Adviser on Government Reform; Muntari Aliyu Saulawa, Deputy Chief of Staff; Faisal Kaita, Commissioner of Land and Regional Planning; Bashir Tanimu, Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Dr. Isah Muhammad, Commissioner of Higher Education; Tanimu Lawal Saulawa, Special Adviser to the Governor; Yahaya Aliyu, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Special Duties

The Chief of Army Staff was accompanied by Major-General Uhu Shote, Commander of the Division of Farsan Yanma; Major-General I.A. Ajose, General Staff Commanding, 8th Division; Major-General A.A. Idris, Chief of Military Intelligence; Major-General M.O. Erebelu, Provost-Marshal Army; Air Commodore G.I. Jibia, Commander of the Nigerian Airforce; Brigadier-General B.O. Omapariola, Commander of the 17th Brigade