The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Abdulrahman, has pledged to rebuild and reunite the party as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Abdulrahman, who unexpectedly assumed the role of acting chairman on Saturday, made the commitment while addressing journalists at the party’s Wuse office in Abuja on Monday.

His emergence followed the suspension of the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

In what appeared to be a swift political realignment, Anyanwu and his supporters convened shortly after the suspensions were announced, where Abdulrahman was declared the new Acting National Chairman.

Reading from a prepared speech titled “A New Dawn,” Abdulrahman lamented the party’s declining influence and internal divisions, saying, “We are all aware of the current pitiable state of our glorious party because of the actions and inactions of our leaders and members. From being the ruling party for 16 uninterrupted years to being an opposition party for over 10 years now at the national level; from being a formidable opposition to a now humbled opposition owing to the unexplainable, unconscionable defections of governors, legislators, and council chairmen, among others.”

He continued, “I have accepted to become Acting National Chairman at this difficult time through the mercy of God and the instrumentality of very critical stakeholders of this party. My job here as Acting National Chairman is to heal the party of its wounds and end factionalisation.”

Outlining his immediate plans, Abdulrahman promised to “reposition the party and make it law-abiding, plan an all-inclusive national convention, and hand over to a properly elected National Working Committee (NWC), after concluding all the outstanding congresses at the Zonal, State, Local Government and Ward levels.”

Assuring members of renewed leadership and direction, he declared, “I want to assure all PDP faithful, critical stakeholders, and Nigerians at large, that a new dawn has come and with it the renaissance of the PDP.”

Abdulrahman appealed for unity and cooperation among party members, stressing that rebuilding the PDP would require collective effort.

“I cannot do this seemingly difficult job alone. I will need all your support, prayers, and genuine commitment to join hands in lifting our party, the PDP, upwards,” he said, adding that “consultations are already ongoing, and in due course, we will have our National Executive Committee meeting.”