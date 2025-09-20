The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed that two recent suspected viral haemorrhagic fever cases in Abuja have tested negative for both Ebola and Marburg viruses. In a public health advisory issued on Friday, NCDC Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, said further labo...

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed that two recent suspected viral haemorrhagic fever cases in Abuja have tested negative for both Ebola and Marburg viruses.

In a public health advisory issued on Friday, NCDC Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, said further laboratory investigations are ongoing to rule out other VHFs such as Lassa fever and dengue fever.

The announcement follows growing public concern after reports of suspected VHF cases in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the advisory, the most recent case involved a traveller who returned from Kigali and promptly sought medical attention after feeling unwell.

NCDC commended the patient’s decision to report early, noting that it allowed the health system to respond quickly and minimise potential risk to the public.

“This responsible action is highly commendable and a practice all Nigerians are urged to emulate. When you feel unwell, especially after travel, seek care early to protect yourself, your family, and your community,” the advisory stated.

READ ALSO: NCDC Urges Constant Engagement To Curb Rising Lassa Fever Cases

NCDC also praised the clinicians and staff at Nisa Premier Hospital, Abuja, for their vigilance and timely reporting, which triggered a rapid, coordinated response.

The agency said it is actively collating and analysing data to strengthen Nigeria’s preparedness and response efforts in light of recent Ebola outbreaks in other countries.

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness with a case fatality rate ranging from 25 to 90 per cent. Transmission can occur through contact with infected animals or the body fluids of infected humans.