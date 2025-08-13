The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has urged state governments to intensify community engagement throughout the year to curb the spread of Lassa fever....

In its latest situation report for epidemiological week 31, the agency confirmed nine new cases in Ondo, Edo, and Taraba states—up from three the previous week. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in 2025 to 836 across 21 states and 105 local government areas.

The disease has claimed 156 lives so far this year, with a case fatality rate of 18.7 per cent—higher than the 17.3 per cent recorded in the same period of 2024. Ninety per cent of all cases were reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi states.

People aged 21 to 30 remain the most affected, with more male than female cases. The NCDC reported no new infections among healthcare workers in the past week but highlighted ongoing challenges, including late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behaviour due to high treatment costs, and inadequate sanitation in high-risk areas.

In response, the agency has deployed rapid response teams, initiated training and fellowship programmes, and integrated Lassa fever awareness into broader health communication campaigns.

It has also distributed ribavirin, personal protective equipment, and thermometers to affected areas.

The NCDC advised the public to maintain good hygiene and avoid contact with rodents, the primary carriers of the virus, while urging health workers to remain vigilant.