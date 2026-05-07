A prominent opposition figure in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, has announced his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and his decision to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), citing ongoing divisions within the coalition. In a statement issued on Thursday, Doherty said recent developments within the ADC had…...

A prominent opposition figure in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, has announced his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and his decision to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), citing ongoing divisions within the coalition.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Doherty said recent developments within the ADC had led to a split among key stakeholders, with some leaders defecting to the NDC while others chose to remain.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the ADC had initially been envisioned as a unifying platform for opposition forces but acknowledged that this objective is no longer achievable under the current circumstances.

“After due consultation, careful deliberation and prayerful reflection, I have joined the NDC,” he stated, adding that the move was driven by his conviction that the new platform offers a better opportunity to deliver inclusive and in effective governance to Nigerians.

Doherty described the political journey ahead as challenging but expressed optimism about the prospects of building a stronger opposition capable of delivering long-promised reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called on supporters and like-minded Nigerians to join the NDC, describing the movement as a pathway to a brighter and more inclusive future.

The development underscores the ongoing realignment within Nigeria’s opposition landscape as political actors reposition ahead of future electoral contests.