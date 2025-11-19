Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has requested that more and urgent security deployment be made to Ekiti Local Government Area, especially Eruku axis, to immediately curtail the new wave of attacks in the area....

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has requested that more and urgent security deployment be made to Ekiti Local Government Area, especially Eruku axis, to immediately curtail the new wave of attacks in the area.

“The Governor has sought immediate deployment of more security operatives to support the existing security architecture in the area,” according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

“He requested that this new measure be activated immediately. The Governor wholly condemns the unconscionable attack, sympathises and identifies with the people of Eruku and environs, especially families and the CAC directly impacted by the condemnable attack of Tuesday.

“The state government will continue to support the security agencies to tackle these challenges and ensure safety of lives and properties across the state.”

The Governor, similarly, commended President Bola Tinubu for the deployment of 900 additional troops in Kwara, saying this is expected to strengthen security in the state.

“We have indeed seen appreciable calm in many areas previously affected. We sincerely thank the President for this. We are confident that the additional troops will provide further deterrence, overall safety for our people, and permanent calm,” the statement added.