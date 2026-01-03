No fewer than 974 Nigerians are facing imminent deportation from Canada, based on recent immigration records. The individuals are currently placed in Canada’s “removal-in-progress” category, a designation used for cases where deportation procedures have been initiated but not yet finalised. Av...

The individuals are currently placed in Canada’s “removal-in-progress” category, a designation used for cases where deportation procedures have been initiated but not yet finalised.

Available data show that Canadian authorities deported 366 Nigerians between January and October 2025. The majority of those removed, about 83 per cent, were unsuccessful refugee claimants, while approximately four per cent were deported on grounds of criminality.

Canadian immigration regulations require all persons issued enforceable removal orders to exit the country.

Canada continues to rank among the top destinations for Nigerians outside the United Kingdom and the United States.

Official records indicate that over 71,000 Nigerians became Canadian citizens between 2005 and 2024, with thousands more entering the country each year as students, workers and permanent residents.

Figures from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) place Nigeria as the only African country among the top 10 nationalities deported in 2025, where it ranked ninth.

Nigeria also ranked fifth among countries with the highest number of nationals currently awaiting removal.

The latest deportation statistics mark a significant rise compared to previous years, as Nigeria did not feature in Canada’s top 10 deportation list in either 2023 or 2024.

The data also show an eight per cent increase when compared with figures from 2019.

Canada is presently carrying out an intensified nationwide immigration enforcement campaign, removing close to 400 individuals each week.

During the 2024–2025 fiscal year, a total of 18,048 foreign nationals were deported at an estimated cost of $78 million.

Canadian authorities say the crackdown is intended to tighten immigration controls and reduce strain on housing, employment and border security systems.

The effort is being backed by additional funding, including $30.5 million earmarked for deportations and $1.3 billion allocated to border enforcement.

Immigration lawyers, however, have cautioned that deportation numbers could increase further if Bill C-12 is enacted.

The proposed legislation could introduce permanent bans on certain categories of refugee claims, potentially expanding the pool of individuals eligible for removal.