A coordinated rescue effort was swiftly carried out by LASTMA operatives in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Morogbo Division of the Nigeria Police Force, and personnel from the 244 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Ibereko Barracks.

Eight injured passengers were rescued and rushed to the General Hospital in Badagry by FRSC officials for urgent medical treatment.

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who visited the scene, expressed sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

“This heart-wrenching incident is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the urgent need for all road users to embrace caution. No journey should end in such tragedy,” he said.

Mr Bakare-Oki advised commercial and heavy-duty vehicle drivers to avoid speeding, adhere to safety regulations, and maintain their vehicles to prevent avoidable accidents.

“This regrettable loss of lives could have been avoided if the basic tenets of defensive driving and vehicular safety had been upheld. Speed remains a silent killer on our highways,” he warned.

He reiterated LASTMA’s shift towards proactive incident management, in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda, which focuses on safety, emergency response, and traffic innovation.

“We are no longer merely controlling traffic; we are managing emergencies, mitigating disasters, and saving lives,” he stated.

The agency said speed-limiting devices are being deployed at critical locations across Lagos as part of efforts to reduce road crashes and improve commuter safety.

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA commended the FRSC, police, and Nigerian Army for their swift response and lauded its personnel who were first at the scene.

The agency appealed to all motorists to prioritise caution, alertness, and civic responsibility, especially on highways where speed and fatigue often lead to tragic outcomes.