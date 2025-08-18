At least 70 houses have collapsed and dozens more severely damaged after hours of heavy rainfall in Malam Madori Local Government Area of Jigawa State....

The downpour, which began on Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning and Monday morning, left several communities flooded, with waterways and culverts overwhelmed.

The worst-hit areas include Tonikutara, Gandun Sarki, Gandun Bundugoma, and Shagari Quarters.

Residents say many families have been forced to abandon their homes and seek refuge with relatives.

Dan-Ummah Abba, one of those affected in Gandun Sarki, confirmed his house was among the more than 30 completely destroyed.

Traditional leader Bulama Jamilu explained that several victims are now sheltering with relatives, while others are left stranded.

The Chairman of Malam Madori Local Government, Salisu Sani Garun-Gabas, has visited the affected communities, sympathised with the victims, and pledged support.

He has also directed the local emergency committee to assess the damage and provide immediate relief.

Vice Chairman of the committee, Hajiya Amina Haruna Dokajo, confirmed that the lawmaker representing Malam Madori, Hamza Adamu Babayaro, has donated tippers of soil and other materials to help residents rebuild.

She also disclosed that water pumping machines have been deployed to drain flooded areas.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Jigawa State Government, led by the Senior Special Adviser on Flood Matters, Hamza Muhammad Hadejia, has inspected the affected areas.

Authorities say urgent measures will be taken to prevent a repeat of such disasters.

Flooding remains a recurring challenge in Jigawa State, often leaving behind widespread destruction.

With more rains expected in the weeks ahead, residents and emergency agencies are on alert to mitigate further damage.