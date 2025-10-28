A seven-year-old pupil of Elpis Nursery and Primary School in Dutse, Jigawa State, Faith Maiyaki, has captured the hearts of Nigerians with her remarkable generosity and love for learning. Faith was inspired by the “Oluremi at 65 Education Fund,” a campaign launched to mark the 65th birthday of ...

A seven-year-old pupil of Elpis Nursery and Primary School in Dutse, Jigawa State, Faith Maiyaki, has captured the hearts of Nigerians with her remarkable generosity and love for learning.

Faith was inspired by the “Oluremi at 65 Education Fund,” a campaign launched to mark the 65th birthday of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on September 21, 2025. The initiative encourages citizens to support literacy development by donating to the National Library instead of sending birthday gifts.

Faith first learned about the campaign through television adverts on NTA and TVC.

On September 3, after seeing the advert again, she eagerly noted down the bank account details and asked her father to help transfer money from her clay savings. The donation was sent at exactly 10:08 p.m., a gesture that thrilled the young booklover. Not long after, her 10-year-old sister also made a contribution, demonstrating the siblings’ shared passion for reading.

Faith has read 68 storybooks since July 2024, while her sister has completed over 100 and enjoys writing short stories. Their parents actively encourage this love for learning by fostering academic curiosity and keeping them informed about current affairs.

Speaking about their donation, the sisters said they hoped to help children across Nigeria gain access to storybooks through the National Library. They also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the First Lady, praying for her continued health and success.

Their dedication to education extends beyond reading. On October 11, the International Day of the Girl Child, the sisters joined young advocates at the Jigawa State House of Assembly for a symbolic plenary session, taking leadership roles and presenting proposals to lawmakers.

The Oluremi at 65 Education Fund supports the construction of a modern National Library designed to improve literacy, research, and digital learning nationwide. Senator Tinubu recently visited the Qatar National Library in Doha to gather ideas for the project.

Faith Maiyaki’s inspiring story is a reminder that age is no barrier to making a difference. Her selfless act has contributed to a national cause while sparking hope and inspiration for a new generation of readers and changemakers in Nigeria.