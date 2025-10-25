First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has extended warm birthday greetings to former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. In a statement personally signed by Senator Tinubu on Saturday, October 24, the First Lady joined former President Goodluck Jonathan, the former First Lady’s children, grandchildre...

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has extended warm birthday greetings to former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

In a statement personally signed by Senator Tinubu on Saturday, October 24, the First Lady joined former President Goodluck Jonathan, the former First Lady’s children, grandchildren, family, friends, and loved ones in celebrating the occasion.

The statement reads: “I join your husband, His Excellency Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, your children, grandchildren, family, friends, and loved ones to celebrate and rejoice with you on this joyous occasion of your birthday.

“As you mark this special day, I pray you celebrate many more years in divine health, strength, joy and peace.

“Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.”