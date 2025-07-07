Oba Akinloye Owolabi Ige Olakulehin was born on 5 July 1935 in Okugbaja village, near Akanran in the Ona-Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State, Nigeria....

He hailed from the Ige Olakulehin family of Ita Baale Olugbode in Ibadan, a prominent lineage within Ibadan’s traditional ruling class.

His father, Pa Ishola-Okin Owolabi, was a respected community figure, while his mother, Madam Adunola Aweni Ope Ajilaran Omoyoade Owolabi, belonged to the distinguished Kusidi family of Egbeda.

Raised in a culturally rich and disciplined environment, young Olakulehin’s formative years were rooted in Ibadan’s deep traditions of honour, service, and leadership.

Education and Early Career

Oba Olakulehin began his formal education at St. James Primary School, Oke Akaran, and later attended St. Peter’s Primary School, Aremo. He also received Islamic instruction at Odo-Iye Islamic School, reflecting the blend of Western and religious education common among Yoruba elites of his era.

After completing primary education, he briefly worked as a pupil teacher before enrolling at Yaba Technical Institute (later Yaba College of Technology), Lagos, where he studied Building Technology. There, he obtained both his Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Building, equipping him for a career in civil engineering and construction.

He began professional work with the Western Region Ministry of Works in 1959, participating in critical infrastructure development projects across the region.

Military Service

In 1970, following the Nigerian Civil War, he joined the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers through the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC). During his military career, he rose to the rank of Major, serving with distinction in various parts of the country, including Jos, Kaduna, and Lagos, where he commanded maintenance units.

His time in the military was marked by discipline, technical competence, and patriotism. He retired honourably in October 1979 to explore opportunities in the private and political sectors.

Business Ventures

A seasoned entrepreneur, Oba Olakulehin founded several businesses after retiring from military service. These included:

FAKOL Nigeria Ltd, a construction and engineering firm;

Olakulehin Press, later renamed Solid Prints, a commercial printing outfit;

FAKOL Bakery, which became popular in Ibadan for its quality bread and pastries.

Through these ventures, he contributed to Ibadan’s economic growth and job creation, becoming a respected figure in business circles.

Political Career

Oba Olakulehin was actively involved in Nigeria’s Third Republic politics. He was a founding member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State and was elected in 1992 as a Member of the House of Representatives, representing Ibadan South East Federal Constituency.

During his time in the National Assembly, he served as Chairman of the House Committee on the Nigerian Army, where he brought his military background to bear on legislative oversight and national defence matters.

Chieftaincy and Ascent to the Throne

His journey to the throne of Ibadanland was long and steady. In 1983, he was installed as Mogaji (family head) of the Ige Olakulehin compound. In 1986, he became Jagun Balogun, marking the beginning of his climb through the Olubadan chieftaincy hierarchy.

After more than 38 years of progression, he was installed as Balogun of Ibadanland in 2016, making him the most senior chief on the military line of succession. When the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, joined his ancestors in March 2024, Oba Olakulehin was next in line.

Despite initial concerns about his health and physical fitness, he was confirmed by the Oyo State Government and formally crowned the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland on 12 July 2024. The coronation ceremony, held at the historic Mapo Hall, was attended by dignitaries, traditional rulers, and political leaders.

Reign and Final Days

Oba Olakulehin’s reign was brief but symbolic. Though already in advanced age, he brought a sense of continuity, unity, and dignity to the throne.

His tenure helped uphold the sanctity of the unique Ibadan rotational chieftaincy system, which allows for peaceful, orderly succession among traditional titleholders.

In December 2024, he was honoured with a Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Building (FNIOB), in recognition of his lifelong contributions to the building profession in Nigeria.

He marked his 90th birthday quietly on 5 July 2025 and was preparing to celebrate the first anniversary of his coronation when he passed away peacefully on 7 July 2025.

Legacy

Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin left behind a legacy of resilience, patriotism, service, and honour. His life journey—from the quiet village of Okugbaja to military officer, businessman, lawmaker, and eventually monarch—epitomised the possibilities of a life dedicated to excellence and public good.

He is remembered as a traditional ruler who embodied Ibadan’s proud history, a patriot who served Nigeria faithfully, and a father figure to many across generations.