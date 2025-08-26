Seven passengers have been confirmed injured after a train derailed along the Abuja–Kaduna rail line near the Idda sub-station....

The incident happened at about eleven o’clock this morning, though no deaths were recorded.

The authorities say injured passengers were given first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital for further medical care.

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Zubaida Umar, led the rescue operation, which was carried out in collaboration with the military, police, immigration service, and civil defence corps.

Officials say the swift multi-agency response helped ensure the safety of other passengers and the smooth conduct of the operation.