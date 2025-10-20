Afro-Juju legend Shina Peters has revealed that most of his fans come from the Igbo ethnic group rather than his native Yoruba community. The 67-year-old music icon made the disclosure in a teaser for an upcoming episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, where he reflected on his illustrious career and c...

Afro-Juju legend Shina Peters has revealed that most of his fans come from the Igbo ethnic group rather than his native Yoruba community.

The 67-year-old music icon made the disclosure in a teaser for an upcoming episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, where he reflected on his illustrious career and challenges in today’s music scene.

“Sixty-five percent of my fans are Igbos, not Yorubas,” he said. “My fans are demanding that I give them new music, but I don’t just go to the studio. I can’t go to the studio, the atmosphere is not conducive for me. I don’t know what to sing.”

Born Oluwashina Akanbi Peters, the Ogun State-born star promised the conversation would be “blunt and unfiltered,” adding that he intended to speak openly about the state of the industry and his personal journey.

The veteran expressed disappointment over what he described as the decay of values in the current Nigerian music scene. According to him, the new generation has “eroded the legacy my generation fought to build.”

“This interview will be blunt and unfiltered because they have bastardised what people like us suffered for — what we cried to God to change. By His grace, He did, but now they’ve changed it back. I won’t be part of that,” Peters stated.

Reflecting on his early years, the singer revealed that he reached significant life milestones as a teenager, crediting his early start in music for his success.

“I started my career at the age of 10. I had my first child at 14. I bought my first car at 13. I built my first house at 16,” he said.

The highly anticipated Honest Bunch episode featuring the Afro-Juju legend is scheduled to air at 6 p.m. today.