Three additional suspects have been arraigned in court following the killing of a 22-year-old Nigerian e-hailing driver, Isaac Satlet, in Pretoria, South Africa.

The development comes after the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri‑Erewa, called for justice on Sunday, demanding the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the incident.

Nigerians and other sympathisers gathered at the Pretoria courthouse on Monday in solidarity as three South African suspects—Dikeledi Mphela, Gotseone Machidi and McClaren Mushwana—were brought before the court.

A fourth suspect was also reported to have surrendered to the police.

Dabiri-Erewa had earlier expressed concern over the rising cases of criminal attacks and killings involving Nigerians in South Africa.

Satlet, who was said to be a student preparing to graduate next month, was described by associates as hardworking and ambitious, with plans to pursue further studies in Canada.