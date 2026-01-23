The palace of the Arujale-Ojime of Okeluse Kingdom, Ondo State, has issued a stern warning to the public against what it described as disrespectful modes of address directed at the 22-year-old monarch, Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II. In a statement released on Friday, the Chief of Staff to the kin...

The palace of the Arujale-Ojime of Okeluse Kingdom, Ondo State, has issued a stern warning to the public against what it described as disrespectful modes of address directed at the 22-year-old monarch, Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II.

In a statement released on Friday, the Chief of Staff to the king, Prince Adefemi Olorunfemi, emphasised that the monarch must always be addressed strictly as His Royal Majesty, noting that any deviation from this protocol would no longer be tolerated.

According to Prince Olorunfemi, some individuals have been using casual terms such as “bro” or “blood” under the guise of familiarity, but with the intention of showing disrespect.

The statement read: “I write in my capacity as Amb. Prince Adefemi Michael Olorunfemi, Chief of Staff to the Arujale-Ojima of Okeluse Kingdom, Ondo State, to address an important matter that requires the attention of the general public. Kindly note that Alayeluwa Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II is to be addressed strictly as His Royal Majesty at all times.

“Any other form of address is unacceptable. The fact that His Royal Majesty is the youngest king in Yoruba land does not give room for disrespect in any form.

“Addressing our revered monarch with terms such as ‘bro,’ ‘blood,’ or any casual or demeaning expressions is highly inappropriate and will no longer be tolerated. Such actions will be met with strong and decisive measures. His Majesty’s leniency and calm disposition should not be mistaken for weakness, nor should it be taken as permission to do the wrong thing. Especially for those who call themselves Yoruba, we should know better. Culture, tradition, and respect for constituted authority are values we must uphold at all times.

“Regardless of your status, age, or position in society, the king must be respected. This is non-negotiable. His Royal Majesty is not just our father; he is Igbakeji awon orisa, the representative of the gods on earth. The throne he occupies is sacred, and respect for the throne is respect for our heritage and identity as a people.”

The palace urged residents of Okeluse Kingdom and the wider public to uphold the dignity of the throne, stressing that respect for the monarch is central to preserving Yoruba culture and tradition.

“We urge everyone, within and outside Okeluse Kingdom, to conduct themselves accordingly and uphold the dignity of the palace and the person of His Royal Majesty. Respect for the throne is non-negotiable,” the statement added.

Oba Akinghare ascended the throne at age 16 while still a secondary school student, following the passing of his father, the former monarch. As the only son among four children, he automatically assumed kingship according to the town’s tradition.

The kingmakers promptly proclaimed the teenager as the new ruler of Okeluse, and the state government formally approved the choice of the people.