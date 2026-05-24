President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to formally receive the All Progressives Congress (APC) Certificate of Return and the party’s presidential flag today, Sunday, following his emergence as the ruling party’s candidate for the 2027 presidential election. The presentation ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to formally receive the All Progressives Congress (APC) Certificate of Return and the party’s presidential flag today, Sunday, following his emergence as the ruling party’s candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The presentation ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre after the conclusion of the nationwide collation of results from the APC presidential primary election conducted on Saturday.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Saturday, May 23 by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the APC Presidential Primary Elections Committee will officially present the certificate and party flag to the president.

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Top members of the ruling party are expected to attend the event, including APC governors, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), National Working Committee (NWC), federal lawmakers and other senior party stakeholders.

The statement reads: “President Tinubu to be presented by APC with certificate of return, party’s flag as the 2027 presidential candidate

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Sunday receive the certificate and flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

“The Presidential Primary Elections Committee will present the certificate and flag at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja after nationwide collation of the primary election results.

“APC governors, members of the National Executive Committee, the National Working Committee, and the National Assembly, along with party stalwarts, will attend the event.”

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The ceremony is expected to formally conclude the APC presidential primary process and kick-start preparations for the party’s 2027 presidential campaign activities.