South Africa secured a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history after edging South Korea 1-0 in their final Group A match on Wednesday. A second-half strike from Thapelo Maseko proved decisive at the Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico, as Bafana Bafana…...

South Africa secured a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history after edging South Korea 1-0 in their final Group A match on Wednesday.

A second-half strike from Thapelo Maseko proved decisive at the Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico, as Bafana Bafana sealed second place in the group behind Mexico and booked a historic spot in the Round of 32.

The victory completed a remarkable turnaround for Hugo Broos’ side, who began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico before recovering strongly to secure qualification. South Africa will now face Canada, runners-up in Group B, in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

In Group C, Morocco also progressed to the knockout stage after overcoming a spirited Haiti side 4-2 in a thrilling encounter.

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The Atlas Lions were stunned early when a mistake by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou gifted Haiti the opening goal, with the Caribbean side later adding a second through Wilson Isidor. However, Morocco responded emphatically through Achraf Hakimi, Ismael Saibari, Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yaccine to complete the comeback victory.

The win saw Morocco finish level on seven points with Brazil, but the North Africans had to settle for second place due to an inferior goal difference.

Morocco will now face the winners of Group F in the Round of 32, with the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden all still in contention to finish top of the group.