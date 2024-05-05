A former Governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress in Edo state, Victoria Amu, has resigned her membership of the party.In a letter to the chairman of APC in Ward 4, Owan West Local Government, Amu cited family and personal reasons for her resignation.

She thanked the party and its leaders for finding her worthy to have served as Senior Special Assistant to the former governor, Adams Oshiomhole for eight years and governor Godwin Obaseki for one year.

While in the APC, Amu contested the house of Assembly ticket of the party and most recently, the governorship of the party.

Victoria Amu, an Occupational Therapist by profession, craved the indulgence of her friends and supporters to respect her decisions.

As at the time of filing this report, she is yet to communicate the next decision after quitting the APC.