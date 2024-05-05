The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) have concluded plans to reduce the numbers of military and paramilitary personnel at Nigeria international airports who have physical touches with passengers baggage multiple times thus constituting delays and numerous inconveniences to travellers passing through the airports.

Over the years, complaints have increased of the unnecessary multiple checks of passengers’ belongings carried out by the many security agencies officers who mount checkpoints inside the terminals of international airports.

Experts in the aviation industry have called for a streamlining of such exercises as well a drastic reduction of such agencies personnel while others suggest a centralised structure of checks be adopted to reduce the numbers of human contacts passengers belongings are subjected to.

Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku at the weekend disclosed that the agency and the office of the NSA have agreed to carry out short and long term measure to address the issue including the creation of a joint coordination room where all the agencies can view CCTV cameras to ascertain what they are looking for.