Members of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who finished as runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), have formally received their national honours certificates along with title documents for houses and land allocations promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The presentation took place on December 22, 2025, at the team’s hotel in Fez, Morocco, ahead of their opening match in the new AFCON qualifying campaign. The rewards were part of commitments made by President Tinubu following Nigeria’s second-place finish at the 2023 AFCON tournament held in Côte d’Ivoire in early 2024.

The brief ceremony was led by Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, and attended by several dignitaries, including Senator Abdul Ningi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports; Hon. Kabiru Amadu, Chairman of the House Committee on Sports; Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale; President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau; Senior Special Assistant to the President Mrs. Nathan-Mash; Nigerian High Commission officials; and Mallam Saleh Amadu, among others.

Speaking at the event, Dikko explained that most players received the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) honour.

However, Ahmed Musa and Victor Osimhen were awarded the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), having previously been conferred with the MON.

Team captain William Troost-Ekong was honoured with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in recognition of his distinction as Player of the Tournament at AFCON 2023.

Dikko confirmed that all national honours, housing allocations in Abuja or Lagos, and land grants in Abuja approved by President Tinubu had been fully processed, with allocation letters issued in accordance with the President’s pledge to reward excellence and national service.

He further revealed that similar rewards for the Super Falcons and Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, have also been processed.

Title documents and national honours certificates are ready for collection, while the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation are finalising the direct payment of cash awards, equivalent to $100,000 per player, into beneficiaries’ accounts.