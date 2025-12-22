Afrobeats star Davido has shown his strong support for the Super Eagles by placing a $25,000 (around N36 million) bet on Nigeria’s opening Group C fixture against Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The singer shared a photo of his betting slip on X, predicting that both teams would score, with a potential payout of $96,564 (approximately N140 million) if his forecast comes true.
This is not Davido’s first wager on the national team; he previously staked $10,000 on Nigeria’s World Cup playoff against Gabon, a match the Super Eagles ultimately lost.
Nigeria will take on Tanzania on December 23 at the Complex Sportif de Fes in Morocco, as the team pursues its fourth AFCON title.