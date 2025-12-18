Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been announced to headline the opening concert of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Rabat, Morocco. The Confederation of African Football, in a statement on Thursday, stated that Davido, alongside his French...

The Confederation of African Football, in a statement on Thursday, stated that Davido, alongside his French counterpart, French Montana, would lead a star-studded international line-up for the pre-tournament concert.

Also billed to perform are global hip-hop artiste including Moroccan singer Douaa Lahyaoui, French-Moroccan hitmaker Lartiste, and Says’z.

The opening concert is scheduled for Saturday, a day before the competition officially kicks off, and is expected to set the tone for the month-long football fiesta in Morocco.

The statement read, "The Confederation of African Football has officially announced the artists set to headline the opening concert of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Rabat.

"The diverse selection reflects AFCON's celebration of African culture, music, and global influence.



"Fans in Rabat and across Africa are eagerly counting down to a night where football and music unite on a grand stage."

AFCON 2025 will bring together the qualifying African national teams, with organisers promising a blend of football, entertainment and cultural showcase.