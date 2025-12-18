One of Nigeria’s leading Afrobeats popstars, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has recognised his Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, as one of his “best friends,” reflecting on how their unique bond resonates with fans nationwide. While appearing on popular content creator Carte...

One of Nigeria’s leading Afrobeats popstars, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has recognised his Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, as one of his “best friends,” reflecting on how their unique bond resonates with fans nationwide.

While appearing on popular content creator Carter Efe’s live stream on Wednesday, Davido compared his bond with Israel DMW to the relationship Carter Efe shares with his co-streamer, Kolu.

Davido praised Carter Efe, urging him to sustain his friendship with Kolu, noting that the duo’s partnership has established them as fan favourites nationwide.

Davido said, “I’ve been seeing the relationship between you and Kolu. It’s just as how people laugh at me and Israel.”

He added, “At the end of the day, that’s one of my best friends, and that’s someone I can cry to. And it’s just life, you don’t know the amount of joy that you guys put on people’s faces, people going through a lot.”

TVC News previously reported that Nigerian content creator and musician, Oderhohwo Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, has become Africa’s most-followed streamer on Twitch, following his latest stream programme on Wednesday, hosting Afrobeats popstar, Davido.

He broke the record previously held by comedian and content creator Adesokan Emmanuel, known as Shank Comics.

Carter Efe breaks the record for the Most Watched Twitch Livestream in Africa with 83,000 viewers on his livestream with Davido, and also becomes the first African Streamer to surpass 20,000 subs on Twitch.