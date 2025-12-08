Nigerian global music stars Davido and Rema have firmly established their dominance on the international stage, leading the list of the most-streamed songs on Spotify so far in 2025. The end-of-the-year streaming data provided by The Debut Hub confirms the sustained global popularity of Afrobeats, w...

Nigerian global music stars Davido and Rema have firmly established their dominance on the international stage, leading the list of the most-streamed songs on Spotify so far in 2025.

The end-of-the-year streaming data provided by The Debut Hub confirms the sustained global popularity of Afrobeats, with several Nigerian artists securing multiple spots across the charts, signalling a massive year for their respective catalogues.

The full list reveals the top 40 songs that have captivated listeners worldwide and propelled Nigerian artists to the forefront of music consumption this year.

Top 40 Most streamed 2025 Nigerian songs on Spotify so far:

#1. Davido ft Omalay _ With You — 89.1M

#2. Rema_ Baby (Is it a Crime) — 82.3M

#3. Shallipopi_ Laho — 77.5M

#4. Chelle_ My Darling — 61.9M

#5. Kunmi_ Arike — 59.5M

#6. Burna Boy_ TaTaTa — 51.3M

#7. Odumodu Black_ PITY THIS BOY — 48.5M

#8. Shallipopi ft Burnaboy_ Laho II — 46.8M

#9. Ayra Star ft Wizkid_ Gimme Dat — 44.2M

#10. Fola ft Kizz Daniel_ lost — 39.9M

#11. BNXN ft Fola Very Soon — 39.6M

#12. Rema_ FUN — 38.3M

#13. Burna Boy_ Love — 38M

#14. Olamide fit Seyi vibes, Asake, Young John_ 99 — 37M

#15. Seyi Vibes_ Pressure — 35.5M

#16. Zlatan ft Fola_ Get Better — 34.6M

#17. Famous Pluto ft Zerrydl, Shallipopi_ Ewo — 34.3M

#18. Seyi Vibes_ MARIO KART — 34.1M

#19. DJ Tunez ft Wizkid, Fola_ One Condition — 33.3M

#20. Asake ft Tiakola _ Badman Gangsta — 31.4M

#21. Fola _ You — 31.4M

#22. Seyi Vibes_ SHAOLIN — 31.2M

#23. Rema_ Bout U — 30M

#24. BIGKHALID ft Smur Lee_ Management — 29.7M

#25. Ayra Star_ Hot Body — 29.4M

#26. Burna Boy_ Update — 28.6M

#27. Bella Shmurda ft Fola_ Dangbana Riddim — 28.5M

#28. Asake_ WHY LOVE — 28.4M

#29. Famous Pluto_ Na Scra — 27.6M

#30. Burna Boy_ Don’t Let Me Drown — 25.1M

#31. Olamide ft Wizkid_ Kai! — 25M

#32. Lawrence Oyor_ Favour — 22.3M

#33. Davido_ Be There Still — 22M

#34. Olamide ft Wizkid, Darkoo_ Billionaires Club — 21.8M

#35. Ayra Star_ All The Love — 21.8M

#36. Odumodu Black_ LEGOLAS — 20.8M

#37. Ayra Star ft Rema_ Who’s Dat Girl — 20.5M

#38. Seyi Vibes_ HAPPY SONG — 19.9M

#39. Young John Che Che — 19.3M

#40. Famous Pluto ft Jeriq_ Osusu — 18.8M