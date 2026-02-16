Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday ceded his seat to 14-year-old Miss Esther Etiyemonu, who assumed office as Lagos’ One-Day Governor after emerging overall winner of the 2025/2026 Spelling Bee Competition for public secondary schools. The Senior Secondary School II student of Lagos State Senio...

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday ceded his seat to 14-year-old Miss Esther Etiyemonu, who assumed office as Lagos’ One-Day Governor after emerging overall winner of the 2025/2026 Spelling Bee Competition for public secondary schools.

The Senior Secondary School II student of Lagos State Senior Model College arrived the seat of power flanked by her two-member student cabinet: One-Day Deputy Governor Miss Dorcas Awoyemi of Ikosi Senior High School, and One-Day Secretary to the State Government Miss Salami Jumain Olaide of Angus Memorial Senior High School. Parents and teachers looked on as the trio stepped into roles typically reserved for seasoned public officials.

Etiyemonu, winner of the 21st edition of the competition, presided over a brief State Executive Council meeting — a highlight designed to expose outstanding students to governance and leadership.

She described the Spelling Bee initiative, pioneered by former Lagos First Lady and current Nigerian First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, as a “worthy education legacy” that continues to promote scholarship and leadership development in public schools.

Using her moment in office to reflect on state policies, the One-Day Governor praised what she termed a “remarkable transformation” under the current administration.

“In education, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s achievements are highly commendable. We have seen improvements in the quality of education through reforms such as recruitment of teachers, establishment of technical colleges, digital skills training, upgrading of tertiary institutions, staff housing development and renovation of public secondary school libraries,” she said.

She also pointed to improvements in transportation infrastructure, including the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red and Blue Lines, as well as road reconstruction projects along the Gberigbe axis toward Ikorodu. According to her, strengthened security initiatives have enhanced safety and stability across the state.

Responding, Sanwo-Olu said Etiyemonu’s emergence from a state-owned school reinforced the impact of sustained public investment in education.

“You are a testament to the quality of education we are providing in our public schools. You embody excellence and the calibre of students emerging from our public institutions,” the governor said.

He noted that improved performances in external examinations such as WASSCE and NECO further validate government spending on school infrastructure, teacher welfare, and upgraded learning environments.

Sanwo-Olu pledged continued intervention in public schools from healthcare access and improved roads to modern learning tools and facility maintenance assuring that school communities would be protected from disruptions.

Describing the Spelling Bee Competition as a lasting legacy of the First Lady, he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining the initiative, which continues to turn academic achievement into civic opportunity for Lagos students.