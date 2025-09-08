In Jigawa State, one person has been confirmed dead and seven others injured following the collapse of a building after two nights of heavy downpour....





The incident happened at Kabak village in Kirikasamma Local Government Area, where the rains weakened structures and led to the tragedy.

Five of the victims are still receiving treatment in hospital, while two others have been discharged.

The Chairman of Kirikasamma Local Government, Muhammad Maji Wakili Marma, described the situation as devastating.

He warned that more houses could collapse if urgent action is not taken to strengthen vulnerable buildings across the area.

Marma visited the affected families to sympathise with them.

He announced a personal donation of 500,000 naira for the medical care of the injured and another 100,000 naira for the family of the deceased.

The chairman appealed to both government and humanitarian agencies to support the victims and step up measures to protect communities from the effects of flooding and climate-related disasters.

Jigawa is one of the northern states most vulnerable to flooding, with hundreds of homes. and Farm land destroyed in past years.

Authorities say urgent intervention is needed to prevent further loss of lives and property as the rains continue.