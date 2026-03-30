Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council. According to a statement made available to TVC News on Monday, Zulum directed all commissioners to hand over the affairs of their respective ministries to permanent secretaries on or before Friday, April 3. The statement,…...

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

According to a statement made available to TVC News on Monday, Zulum directed all commissioners to hand over the affairs of their respective ministries to permanent secretaries on or before Friday, April 3.

The statement, signed by Bukar Tijani, the Secretary to the Borno State Government, revealed that the decision is aimed at creating an enabling environment for members of the council who may wish to contest elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.

Governor Zulum expressed profound appreciation to the outgoing Commissioners for their dedication, commitment, and contributions to the development and service of the people of Borno State.