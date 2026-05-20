According to him, the primary target was a remote facility in Abidagba forest, Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, where operatives uncovered what he described as the largest clandestine methamphetamine laboratory ever detected in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven suspects were arrested at the site, including three Mexican nationals identified as technical experts allegedly brought into the country to manufacture the drug, alongside four Nigerian collaborators.

Those arrested at the forest laboratory include Nwankwo Sunday Christian, Igwe Abuchi Remijus, Ifeanyichukwu Chibuike Joshua and Egwuonwu Uchenna Victor, as well as the Mexican nationals, Martinez Felix Nemecto, Jesus López Valles and Torrero Juan Carlos.

In a simultaneous operation, NDLEA operatives stormed a residence in the Lakowe area of Lekki, Lagos, where the alleged mastermind of the syndicate, Anochili Innocent, was arrested. Items recovered from the residence included international passports and mobile phones belonging to the Mexican suspects, linking him to their recruitment and activities.

Further follow-up operations led to the arrest of another suspect, Kingsley Orike Omonughwa, at a separate property in the same area, while investigators also uncovered a stash house linked to another member of the network.

Marwa said a total of 10 suspects are currently in custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that the operation led to the seizure of 2,419.48 kilograms of methamphetamine and precursor chemicals, estimated at $362.9 million, equivalent to over N480 billion.

The NDLEA boss noted that the quantity recovered could have translated into millions of street doses, posing severe risks to public health and national security.

He warned that Nigeria would no longer serve as a safe haven for drug cartels, citing a growing trend of foreign specialists being recruited to establish local production facilities.

“This sends a clear message that Nigeria is now a hostile environment for drug trafficking and manufacturing operations,” Marwa said, adding that the agency would continue to track and dismantle such networks.

He commended the professionalism of NDLEA operatives and acknowledged the support of international partners, while urging Nigerians to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, particularly in rural areas where such illegal operations may be concealed.