The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Wole Oluyede, on Tuesday commenced his statewide campaign tour with a rousing reception in Emure and Ise/Orun Local Government Areas, officially flagging off his grassroots mobilization ahead of the 2026 governorship election....

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Wole Oluyede, on Tuesday commenced his statewide campaign tour with a rousing reception in Emure and Ise/Orun Local Government Areas, officially flagging off his grassroots mobilization ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

The campaign train was received by massive crowds of party faithful, supporters, youths, women groups, artisans, and community leaders who trooped out in large numbers to welcome the PDP candidate and his entourage.

Residents lined major roads and gathering points in both local governments, chanting solidarity songs and expressing support for the PDP candidate as the campaign convoy moved through the communities.

Oluyede expressed appreciation to the people for their show of love, unity, and confidence in his aspiration to lead the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the campaign visits, Oluyede assured residents of his commitment to delivering purposeful leadership and people-oriented governance that would bring meaningful development to every part of Ekiti State.

He promised to prioritize youth empowerment through job creation, entrepreneurship support, and skills acquisition programmes aimed at reducing unemployment across the state.

Oluyede also pledged to improve infrastructure, rehabilitate roads linking rural communities, strengthen the education sector, improve healthcare delivery, and create a conducive environment for farmers, traders, and small businesses to thrive.

“The journey to a greater Ekiti has begun. The massive support and encouragement from the people today clearly show that Ekiti people are ready for positive change and a government that truly cares about their welfare,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged residents of Emure and Ise/Orun to remain united and continue supporting the PDP’s vision for a brighter, more prosperous, and inclusive Ekiti State.

The campaign tour is expected to continue across other local government areas in the state in the coming days as the PDP intensifies consultations and mobilization ahead of the governorship poll.