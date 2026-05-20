Former minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that he is not positioning to become the running mate of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on the platform of the African Democratic Party. Read Also Abandon 2027 Ambition, Presidential Aide Warns AtikuJUST IN: Atiku, Mark, Others Welcome Kwankwaso to ADCPHOTOS: Mark,…...

Former minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that he is not positioning to become the running mate of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on the platform of the African Democratic Party.

According to The Nation Newspaper on Wednesday, Amaechi revealed that he didn’t buy the presidential nomination form of the ADC to become someone else’s running mate.

TVC News Online reports that on May 14, Amaechi submitted his presidential nomination forms at the ADC Secretariat. Other politicians who picked the party’s presidential form include Atiku and businessman Hayatudeen Muhammed.

Speaking in an interview with the newspaper, Amaechi said, “I am in the presidential race for the ticket.”

According to him, suggestions that he should step down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar are uncalled for, saying, “There is nothing like consensus for now. The party leaders have not had any meeting on that. Everybody is preparing for the primary election.”

Amaechi also firmly ruled out accepting a vice-presidential slot under any arrangement within the opposition coalition.

“Please stop that. I did not buy a form to be Vice President,” he stated.

Amaechi, while submitting his form at the ADC secretariat, said that he is vying for the top job to fight for the dignity of Nigerians.

He said, “Today, I submitted my Presidential nomination forms at the ADC Secretariat, officially throwing my hat in the ring to salvage our country, Nigeria. The mission is clear, we will fight to restore dignity to Nigerians, make our country great and respected in the comity of nations, and bring unity, peace, prosperity and progress to our people.”