‎Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu has defined his objectives as Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles resumed camping in Abuja ahead of the upcoming WAFU B U20 Boys Tournament to be staged in Ghana.

‎

‎

‎“We are taking proactive measures to ensure that the challenges we encountered previously are addressed, squarely. My assistants and myself are very much aware of the issues related to the team’s attacking prowess and we are making concerted efforts to rectify the situation.

‎

‎

‎“The tournament in Ghana offers us a good window to showcase a few more players and we will grab that opportunity. We intend to use the matches as preparation for the FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Chile.”

‎

‎Two-time FIFA World Cup runners-up Nigeria will be among Africa’s four representatives at the 24th FIFA U20 World Cup finals scheduled for Chile, 27th September – 19th October. Others are South Africa, Morocco and Egypt.‎

‎

‎The WAFU B U20 Boys Tournament will take place in Ghana, 10th – 23rd July, with the Flying Eagles to play in group A alongside hosts Ghana and Benin Republic.

Their first match is against Ghana on 10th July, before they play Benin Republic on 13th July.

‎‎

‎Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Togo make up group B.

‎