The Zamfara state government says plans has been concluded to commence phase II payment of outstanding gratuity to retired civil servants....

The Zamfara state government says plans has been concluded to commence phase II payment of outstanding gratuity to retired civil servants.

The payment is expected to cover those who left service between January 2024 to September 2025.

The Commissioner for Information in Zamfara, Mahmud Muhammad Dantawasa, confirmed this in a press statement over the weekend

He says the development follows the directives by Governor Dauda Lawal which is part of the administration’s ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening public service welfare

The initiative according to the government is designed to ease the long-standing financial burden faced by retirees and also to restore confidence in the government’s commitment to honouring its obligations.

“The payment of gratuities remains a critical component of His Excellency’s Rescue Mission Agenda, which prioritises workers’ welfare, fiscal responsibility, and social justice” The Commissioner Said.

Governor Dauda Lawal reaffirmed that retirees who have served the state diligently deserve dignity, respect, and the timely settlement of their entitlements” The Commissioner Said.

“His Excellency further emphasised that the Rescue Mission Agenda is focused on rebuilding trust in governance by addressing inherited liabilities transparently and sustainably.

Mahmud insist that, the clearance of outstanding gratuities is not an act of favour, but a moral and statutory responsibility of the government

“The Zamfara State Government wishes to categorically state that no beneficiary is required to seek or solicit any favour from any individual or office in order to receive payment.

“All verified and eligible retirees according to him will be paid accordingly, and every rightful beneficiary will receive his or her gratuity without discrimination” He assured

“The government appreciates the patience and understanding of retirees and assures them that further batches of payment will follow in line with available resources”

“The present administration remains resolute in its commitment to delivering the objectives of the Rescue Mission Agenda for the benefit of all citizens of Zamfara State”, Dantawasa Insist.

It would be recalled that Zamfara state government had in the year 2025 settled outstanding gratuity for state and Local government retirees owed since 2011 by previous administrations worth over thirteen billion naira.