The Zamfara State Government has inaugurated a committee to welcome Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday ahead of the planned defection of Governor Dauda Lawal to the All Progressives Congress. According to a Sunday statement signed by Suleman Ahmad Tudu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Office of…...

The Zamfara State Government has inaugurated a committee to welcome Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday ahead of the planned defection of Governor Dauda Lawal to the All Progressives Congress.

According to a Sunday statement signed by Suleman Ahmad Tudu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Office of the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Shettima is expected to formally receive Governor Dauda Lawal into the All Progressive Congress (APC) in a grand occasion.

The statement disclosed that the committee, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Malam Mani Mummuni, and stakeholders from Governor Lawal’s camp and existing APC members, will work together to ensure the success of the event.

The statement reads, “The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, highlighted that the committee also aims to foster party unity, accommodate everyone and facilitate a seamless integration process ahead of Governor Lawal’s formal induction into the APC.”

Inaugurating the committee, the Deputy Governor, Malam Mani Mummuni, urged the members of the committee to work with utmost sincerity to deliver the assignment.

He added that Governor Lawal, as a leader of the party, is committed to ensuring that every member is treated fairly.

In his remarks, the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Umar Danfulani, urged the party supporters to work in unison and accept the new development in good faith, adding that Zamfara has now become a single progressive family.

Following Governor Lawal’s defection to the APC, the statement revealed that the party has recorded about 210,539 new members, a figure which demonstrates the Governor’s strong grassroots influence in Zamfara state.

“This brings the total APC membership to 308,539 when added to the 97,710 already registered before Governor Lawal joined the party,” the statement concluded.