The Zamfara State Government has approved a 120-day Rapid Intervention Action Plan aimed at addressing what it described as critical systemic challenges in the state’s education sector. Governor Dauda Lawal gave the approval on Monday while presiding over the 65th State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Gusau,…...

The Zamfara State Government has approved a 120-day Rapid Intervention Action Plan aimed at addressing what it described as critical systemic challenges in the state’s education sector.

Governor Dauda Lawal gave the approval on Monday while presiding over the 65th State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Gusau, where key issues across education, health, works and other sectors were deliberated.

According to a statement by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the intervention plan builds on earlier diagnostic assessments carried out by the Ministry of Education and the Education Quality Assurance Agency.

The plan, presented to the council by the Commissioner for Education, Abdulmalik Abubakar Gajam, includes payroll audits, school mapping, and infrastructure evaluations, as well as targeted interventions in governance, digital transformation, teacher development, student welfare, and school infrastructure.

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“The Council approved a 120-day rapid intervention plan that builds on prior diagnostic activities conducted by the Ministry and the Education Quality Assurance Agency (EQAA),” the statement noted.

The government also approved the creation of a joint committee to identify and remove illegal structures around school environments across the state, with a mandate to secure school premises. The committee will be led by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

In addition, the council endorsed a unified Education Sector Bill covering early childhood, basic, and tertiary education, which will be finalised in consultation with stakeholders including civil society organisations, traditional rulers, development partners, and education agencies before being transmitted to the State House of Assembly.

“The Zamfara State Executive Council approved a single, unified Education Sector Bill (ECCDE to Tertiary) in consultation with stakeholders… to be presented to the State House of Assembly for enactment within the emergency timeframe,” the statement added.

The government also approved the transfer of non-teaching staff, including messengers, labourers, gardeners, cooks, guards, drivers, health workers, and artisans, from the Ministry of Education payroll to relevant MDAs or private firms.

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Furthermore, the council approved the composition of a State Steering Committee on the education emergency and empowered it to set up a Technical Working Group involving key stakeholders such as the Nigerian Union of Teachers, UNICEF, UBEC, traditional and religious leaders, private school owners, and civil society organisations.

The state government said the reforms are part of a broader emergency response framework aimed at restoring efficiency, accountability, and quality in the education sector.