Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal, has distributed fertilizers and other farm equipment to support dry season farming across the state. The distribution which was officially commissioned at the Fadama III facility of the Ministry of Agriculture in Gusau, are said to be critical for improving crop ...

Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal, has distributed fertilizers and other farm equipment to support dry season farming across the state.

The distribution which was officially commissioned at the Fadama III facility of the Ministry of Agriculture in Gusau, are said to be critical for improving crop yields, reducing losses, and promoting sustainable farming practices.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Saturday, February 28.

The statement reads: “Governor Dauda Lawal has distributed fertilizers, inputs and other farm equipment to support dry-season farming across Zamfara State.

READ ALSO: Gov Lawal Holds Emergency Security Meeting Following Bandits Attack in Zamfara

“On Thursday, the governor officially launched the distribution at the Fadama III facility of the Ministry of Agriculture in Gusau.

“A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the inputs distributed are critical for improving crop yields, reducing losses, and promoting sustainable farming practices.

“The statement added that the farm inputs and assets include 3,920 bags of NPK fertiliser, 1,956 bags of Urea fertiliser, 3,920 litres of herbicide, 1,956 litres of insecticide, and 3,920 sachets of seed-dressing chemical.

“In his remarks, Governor Lawal reiterated that the programme is among the numerous measures his administration is taking to achieve its goal of increasing agricultural productivity, improving food security, and enhancing the livelihoods of the people of Zamfara.

“He said, ‘We are all aware that farming is the backbone of our economy, and it is our responsibility to support farmers with the necessary resources to thrive. Distribution of these fertilizers, inputs, and other farm equipment is to bolster dry-season farming across the nation, including Zamfara State.

” ‘NG-Cares programmes have provided the foundation for the State Government to achieve remarkable milestones in the agricultural sector. Farm Input support programmes conducted in the preceding years on dry-season farming in the State have reached tens of thousands of smallholder farmers, who also benefited from improved seeds, agrochemicals, and agronomic guidance.’

“The governor further urged Zamfara farmers to make the most of this opportunity and use the inputs wisely.

” ‘It is our ardent hope that these initiatives will provide the necessary impetus for sustainable agricultural development not only in Zamfara State but across the nation. Our administration will continue to leverage these programmes to sustainably produce food and reduce the country’s heavy reliance on food imports.

” ‘It is a known fact that our challenges of today are mostly associated with insecurity. As we provide our farmers with these items, we will also continue to strengthen the security architecture of our communities to achieve our goals. We will also continue to provide similar interventions and develop new policies and programmes to address emerging challenges. Let us work together to secure our environments, cultivate and harvest more, and build a prosperous Zamfara State.

” ‘Finally, I want to acknowledge the support of our development partners and the Federal Government of Nigeria for their commitment to the NG-CARES programme. There is no doubt that the NG-CARES programme has significantly improved yields, incomes, and food security by combining inputs with behavioural enablers, including seed adoption, advisory services, and peer learning.

” ‘We are committed to cooperating with you to ensure seamless implementation of developmental policies and programmes initiated, particularly in the agricultural sector, for the overall development of our dear state’.”