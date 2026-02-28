Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, conveyed an emergency meeting of the state security council in the Government House conference room in Gusau following recent bandit attacks in various parts of the state. Lawal in a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris , disclosed that the emergenc...

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, conveyed an emergency meeting of the state security council in the Government House conference room in Gusau following recent bandit attacks in various parts of the state.

Lawal in a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris , disclosed that the emergency security meeting was convened due to alarming recent security developments, specifically credible reports of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) being placed along certain highways.

The governor however offered his administration’s sympathy to the communities and families of victims affected by the recent attacks.

“He added that the governor tasked the heads of the security agencies in Zamfara with urgently reviewing the current security architecture and working together to develop a practical, well-designed, and clear operational framework to address the trend.

“The statement read in parts, ‘In his administration’s resolve to end the insecurity affecting Zamfara State, Governor Dauda Lawal convened an emergency security meeting with all heads of security agencies and relevant stakeholders in Zamfara State.

” ‘The meeting demonstrates the shared commitment and collective responsibility of the state government and heads of security agencies to protect lives and properties in Zamfara State.

” ‘During the meeting, Governor Lawal urged the heads of the security agencies in Zamfara to heightened vigilance, strengthened intelligence, and immediate, coordinated countermeasures.

” ‘He charged the security to put more effort into ensuring that these elements did not gain further ground by staying ahead of them, denying them freedom of action, and decisively neutralising the threat.’

“Governor Lawal further commiserated with the security agencies on the loss of brave personnel who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and those who have sustained injuries while defending the people.

“He also sympathised with the victims’ communities and families, assuring his administration’s support for affected communities and security agencies, with logistical, operational, and institutional backing to improve their effectiveness.”