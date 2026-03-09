Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has officially dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), following extensive consultations with key political stakeholders across the state. The announcement was made on Monday by Deputy Governor Malam Mani Mum...

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has officially dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), following extensive consultations with key political stakeholders across the state.

The announcement was made on Monday by Deputy Governor Malam Mani Mummuni during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Rescue Hall, Government House, Gusau. The meeting followed a broad engagement process initiated by Governor Lawal to evaluate the political landscape and chart a path forward for the state.

According to Mummuni, the decision was influenced by the “deepening internal crisis within the PDP” and the need to foster greater unity and consensus in addressing Zamfara’s security and development challenges.

He noted that stakeholders “overwhelmingly advised the Governor to align with the ruling Party’s renewed hope development agenda in the interest of stability, progress, and the collective development of the state and the Nation.”

The Deputy Governor also encouraged supporters and political actors across Zamfara to participate in APC’s ongoing e-registration process to strengthen the party’s progressive movement in the state.

Mummuni stressed that Governor Lawal’s move reflects his “commitment to unity, stability, and accelerated development for the people of Zamfara State and Nigeria.”