Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has been awarded the 2025 New Telegraph Outstanding Governor of the Year for his projects.

The governor received the award on Friday during the New Telegraph Awards and dinner night at the Grand Ballroom of the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the newspaper honoured Governor Lawal for his administration’s transformative initiatives across key sectors in Zamfara State.

He said, “The New Telegraph newspaper named Governor Dauda Lawal the outstanding governor of the year 2025 for projects.

“The award, bestowed by the Board of Editors of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, recognised Governor Lawal’s administration’s wide-ranging reforms and projects spanning education, urban renewal, and the provision of basic amenities, aimed at improving living standards and driving sustainable development across the state.

“The newspaper also cited additional reasons for the recognition, including the governor’s efforts to resolve a 13-year backlog of civil servant gratuities exceeding 16 billion Naira and payment of outstanding WAEC and NECO fees for over three years, among other interventions.”

While accepting the award, Governor Lawal expressed gratitude to the management and Board of Editors of the Daily Telegraph for considering him deserving of the honour. “This recognition serves as a morale boost that will motivate me and my cabinet to increase our efforts in implementing more projects and interventions for the benefit of our people in Zamfara,” he said.