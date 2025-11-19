The First Lady of Zamfara State, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has visited Kuceri and Yandoton Daji communities in Tsafe Local Government Area to commiserate with residents affected by recent security incidents....

Accompanied by the Executive Chairman of Tsafe Local Government Council, Malam Garba Shehu, the First Lady met with victims and their families, conveying her condolences and assuring them of the State Government’s continued support.

She distributed relief items, that included food supplies, clothing materials and financial assistance, to help reduce the hardships faced by households as they recover from the crisis.

In her remarks, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal restated the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable citizens. She emphasized that the government is intensifying efforts to restore peace and strengthen security across the state.

Malam Garba Shehu commended the First Lady’s visit, describing it as timely and reassuring. He reiterated the local government’s resolve to stand with the affected residents until peace is fully restored.

The First Lady rounded off her visit with prayers for lasting peace, stability and development in Tsafe Local Government Area and across Zamfara State.