Femi Kuti, an Afrobeat legend and son of the founder of the Afrobeat genre, Fela Kuti, has opened up about his longevity and relevance in the music industry. Kuti, while speaking in a recent episode of the Afropolitan podcast, attributed his longevity to composing and crafting songs himself, a pract...

Femi Kuti, an Afrobeat legend and son of the founder of the Afrobeat genre, Fela Kuti, has opened up about his longevity and relevance in the music industry.

Kuti, while speaking in a recent episode of the Afropolitan podcast, attributed his longevity to composing and crafting songs himself, a practice he used to dismiss the notion of buying songs.

Kuti, a 63-year-old music veteran, urged young artists to learn and create proper music, warning that failure to do so will lead to a short time fame and fortune.

The interviewer asked, “What do you think is killing the Nigerian music industry now?”

Kuti replied, “When the head is not correct, nothing can be correct. I like what young artists are doing, but what would they do when they are 50?

“The reason, probably, I respect is, I will still show dexterity, energy. I’m committed. If I pick up my sax, you will know that this guy is working. I composed everything. You (young artists) buy your songs, and you don’t want to learn. Music is like medicine. The likes of Miles Davies, Stevie Wonder and a few others are renowned because they are working. They are practising.

“But young artists just rush into making music to get hit songs. You might make two or three. You are young, so you are not seeing the danger -the next generation will have its star, and then you will fade away.

“I can proudly tell you I’m still touring. It’s because my fans will still introduce me to their children and their children’s children. So you will see very old people and children at my concerts. There are people who have followed me for 15, 20 years and are still bringing my albums to sign. But why? Consistency. And I have something to offer. If you are not writing your music and you are buying, and you are jumping, would you still be doing that at 40?”