As Anambra State prepares for its 2025 governorship election, Yiaga Africa has pledged to expose any manipulation of announced results that do not match those posted at polling units.

The civil society organisation has also urged all stakeholders to commit to a “peaceful, fair, inclusive, and credible electoral process.”

In a statement by Dr. Asmau Maikudi, Chair of the 2025 Anambra Election Mission, and Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Yiaga Africa commended the 18 governorship candidates for signing the Peace Accord, facilitated by the National Peace Committee led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar. The group described the signing as a “significant commitment to peace” and a vital step toward a violence-free election.

In the statement, Yiaga Africa listed Key Pre-Election Observations, including:

1. INEC Preparations: Yiaga Africa highlighted the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) pre-election activities, including training election officials, deployment of non-sensitive materials, and mock accreditation exercises across 12 polling units in six LGAs. The organisation noted that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices used in mock exercises will not be deployed on election day, but the official BVAS devices have been tested and configured for all 5,718 polling units. Yiaga Africa warned that INEC must ensure uniform and uncompromised use of BVAS to maintain electoral integrity, citing previous concerns from the August 2025 bye-election.

2. Election Logistics: The organisation acknowledged INEC’s ongoing deployment of election materials, noting the hiring of 2,233 buses and 83 boats for personnel and material movement. Yiaga Africa stressed the need for improved coordination with transport companies and unions to prevent delays in delivering materials to Registration Area Centers and polling units, aiming to avoid the late poll openings seen in past elections.

3. Election Security: Yiaga Africa raised concerns over intimidation and harassment by vigilante operatives under the Anambra State “Udo-Gaachi” initiative. While the Inspector General of Police has assured that these operatives will not participate, Yiaga Africa urged their complete removal at least 24 hours before the election. Security threats were highlighted in Orumba North, Orumba South, Ogbaru, Ihiala, Nnewi South, and Aguata, with the organisation calling for intelligence-led deployment to prevent violence.

4. Voter Engagement: The pre-election environment shows low voter enthusiasm, especially among young people. Yiaga Africa warned that voter apathy, combined with Anambra’s history of low turnout, could result in participation rates below 20%, raising concerns over electoral legitimacy.

Yiaga Africa identified efficiency, integrity, and impartiality as critical benchmarks for a credible election.

Yiaga Africa urged INEC to strengthen oversight of logistics, enforce BVAS and IReV compliance, and provide clear information on polling unit consolidations. Security agencies should ensure neutrality, exclude vigilante groups, deploy strategically to hotspots, and arrest vote buyers. Political parties were called upon to honour the Peace Accord, avoid violent rhetoric, and comply with electoral laws.