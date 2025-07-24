Regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of professional wrestling, Hogan played a monumental role in propelling WWE into global prominence during the 1980s and 1990s. His charismatic persona, signature bandana, and unforgettable catchphrases made him a household name far beyond the wrestling ring, earning him mainstream fame in movies, television, and pop culture at large.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s,” the organization said in a post on X. “WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Officials in Clearwater, Florida, confirmed that emergency responders were dispatched to Hogan’s residence following a report of cardiac arrest. Fire and rescue crews provided medical assistance at the scene before transporting him to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. TMZ was first to report the news.

Hogan’s legendary status was forged during wrestling’s golden age. Known for touting his “24-inch pythons” and encouraging fans to “say your prayers and eat your vitamins,” he became a symbol of heroism in the ring. His rivalries with icons such as “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, André the Giant, and “Macho Man” Randy Savage captivated global audiences and helped turn professional wrestling into a cultural juggernaut.

However, Hogan’s career was not without controversy. In 2015, a leaked tape revealed him making racist remarks, leading to significant backlash and temporary estrangement from the wrestling world. He later returned to WWE, though the incident left a permanent stain on his legacy.

Hogan was also at the center of a landmark media lawsuit that led to the downfall of gossip site Gawker. After the outlet published excerpts from a sex tape involving Hogan, he successfully sued for invasion of privacy, winning a $115 million judgment. The case reshaped conversations around press freedom and privacy rights in the digital age.

Details around his death are still unfolding. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.