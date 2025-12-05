Kaduna-born pastor and gospel singer, Solomon Lange, says worship expressions from Northern Nigeria rank among the “purest” in the country and even globally. He explained that while worship exists everywhere, the depth of pain experienced in the North adds a unique dimension to how believers exp...

Kaduna-born pastor and gospel singer, Solomon Lange, says worship expressions from Northern Nigeria rank among the “purest” in the country and even globally.

He explained that while worship exists everywhere, the depth of pain experienced in the North adds a unique dimension to how believers express their devotion.

Speaking to TVC News on the sidelines of The Experience press conference on Friday, December 5, Lange said the struggles faced by Christians in the region shape their worship in profound ways.

He stated: “I can say boldly and at the same time sarcastically that the worship from the north is the purest in Nigeria because we do it in the midst of pain. But we just love to worship God regardless of whatever it is we’re going through.”

Responding to questions about alleged Christian persecution, he added: “I’m from the north and it’s so good to see that the world is talking about what we’ve been experiencing all our lives. We’ve gone through this all the years, but I don’t know about genocide, what I know is that the bible teaches us not to hate those who hate on us. We must love them because Jesus love them too.”

Lange is one of over 20 gospel artistes scheduled to perform at the 20th edition of The Experience on Friday, December 5.

After being absent from the event in recent years, he is set to make a notable return and was specially welcomed by the convener, Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

Adefarasin, Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, also serves as the convener of the globally renowned annual gospel concert.