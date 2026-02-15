The Kwara State Government has expressed concerns over the disturbing video released by terrorists on Saturday, allegedly showing another set of victims abducted during the tragic attack, which left over 160 killed in Woro community in the Kaiama local government area of the state. In a late Saturda...

The Kwara State Government has expressed concerns over the disturbing video released by terrorists on Saturday, allegedly showing another set of victims abducted during the tragic attack, which left over 160 killed in Woro community in the Kaiama local government area of the state.

In a late Saturday statement, the Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, confirmed that government officials and security agencies are analysing the video to establish the identities of those involved.

The statement reads, “The Kwara State Government is deeply concerned over the disturbing video released by terrorists earlier today, allegedly showing some persons taken during the tragic February 3 attack on Woro community. As always, our thoughts are with all the families affected, and we reaffirm our commitment to securing the safe return of all those impacted.

“We acknowledge the anxiety that this footage may cause. Government officials and security agencies are carefully analysing the video to establish the identities of the individuals shown.”

The statement added, “Since the incident, there have been varying accounts regarding the number of persons abducted. For this reason, neither the State Government nor security agencies have announced a definitive figure. Our priority remains the safe rescue of every affected citizen and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

According to the government, community leaders have indicated that some residents remain missing, however, officials emphasised that several individuals have since returned home, while others are believed to have relocated to nearby areas.

The statement further reads, “Community representatives have also indicated that more individuals remain unaccounted for. It is important to note that some persons initially reported missing have since reunited with their families, while others may have temporarily relocated to neighbouring communities, including Wawa and New Bussa in Niger State.

“The Government’s response committee, led by His Highness Ahmed Ibn Muhammed, continues to work with security agencies, local authorities, and community stakeholders to coordinate efforts, humanitarian support, and the safe return of displaced persons.”

“We assure the public that verified updates will be provided as more information becomes available through proper coordination with security and community leaders. We urge residents to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and continue cooperating with authorities,” the statement concluded.