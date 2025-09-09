The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has entered into a strategic partnership with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to provide relief materials and economic support to women, families, and vulnerable groups across Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas....

Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, commended the Nigeria Customs Service under the leadership of Comptroller General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi for their commitment and collaboration. She noted that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the vision of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, to uplift women and strengthen families.

The first phase of the intervention was launched in Benue State with the distribution of over 400 bags of rice, 20 bales of Ankara fabrics, and 10 bales of multipurpose clothing to women and families. On Monday, the programme continued in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where more than 100 bags of rice and five bales of Ankara fabrics were distributed to beneficiaries.

“The Customs Service has shown genuine love and compassion for Nigerian women and families through this partnership,” the Minister said. “On behalf of all women, I extend heartfelt gratitude to the Comptroller General and his team for standing with us in this journey of hope, empowerment, and stronger families.”

The Ministry assured that the distribution will continue across states in the coming weeks to ensure that women nationwide benefit fully from this collaboration.