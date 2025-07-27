The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, has congratulated Nigeria’s national women’s football team, the Super Falcons, on their historic victory at the 2024/2025 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), held this evening in Rabat, Morocco....

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, has congratulated Nigeria’s national women’s football team, the Super Falcons, on their historic victory at the 2024/2025 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), held this evening in Rabat, Morocco.

With a hard-fought and inspiring win over the host nation, Morocco, the Super Falcons have claimed their 10th WAFCON title — a monumental achievement that reaffirms Nigeria’s place at the pinnacle of African women’s football.

“This is more than a win on the pitch; it is a powerful symbol of the strength, discipline, and unbreakable spirit of Nigerian women,” Hon. Imaan stated. “The Super Falcons have once again proven that when Nigerian women lead, they inspire a nation and shine on the world stage.”

She further applauded the team’s resilience, teamwork, and grace under pressure, calling their triumph a source of national pride and a beacon of hope for girls across the country.

She also congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their unprecedented support to the team and the entire Nigerian sports ecosystem under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As Minister of Women Affairs, I am immensely proud. Tonight, every Nigerian girl sees a reflection of her dreams in your victory. You have not only lifted a trophy — you have lifted hearts.”

The Ministry of Women Affairs remains committed to championing policies and initiatives that support and empower Nigerian women and girls in sports and every sphere of life.