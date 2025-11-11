Tife Balogun, the 14-year-old son of global Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, has made his official entry into the music industry with the release of his debut EP, “Champion’s Arrival.”
The five-track project, now streaming on all major digital platforms, marks a defining moment in the young artist’s budding career.
Performing under the stage name Champz, Tife recently gave fans a glimpse of his sound through a teaser of his debut single on social media. The short clip highlighted his confident rap delivery and lyrical maturity, earning praise from both fans and music enthusiasts.
One standout line from the teaser — “Shout-out to the OGs in the game, but it’s time to pass on the baton” — has sparked conversation for its bold and self-assured tone.
With “Champion’s Arrival,” Champz is already carving his own path in the music scene, signaling that he’s ready to build a legacy beyond his father’s iconic influence.